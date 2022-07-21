Azerbaijan’s Shusha to host international media forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 1st International Media Forum will be held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on Friday, Saida Shafiyeva, spokesperson for the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The forum will be organized by the Media Development Agency.

The spokesperson said the delegation that arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the forum visited the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

“The delegation, consisting of foreign media representatives and experts from nearly 20 countries, was provided with information about the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is considered to be the pearl of the world architecture," Shafiyeva added.

News.Az