Azerbaijan's Silk Way East Airlines announces its liquidation
- 09 Jun 2021 12:59
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
Azerbaijan's Silk Way East Airlines has announced its liquidation, according to the country’s State Tax Service.
Lenders can submit their claims within two months to the following address: Khazar district, Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Baku city.
The airline was registered on October 25, 2016.