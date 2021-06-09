Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Silk Way East Airlines announces its liquidation

Azerbaijan's Silk Way East Airlines announces its liquidation

Azerbaijan's Silk Way East Airlines has announced its liquidation, according to the country’s State Tax Service.

Lenders can submit their claims within two months to the following address: Khazar district, Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Baku city.

The airline was registered on October 25, 2016.


News.Az 

