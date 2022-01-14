Azerbaijan, Ukraine sign bilateral documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the expanded meeting in Kyiv, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Ukraine documents was held in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a Joint Declaration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the President of Ukraine.

The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, Parviz Shahbazov, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, Iryna Vereshchuk, signed an “Agreement on Cooperation in Food Security” between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, Irina Vereshchuk, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on “Emergency Cooperation in Bilateral Trade” between the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Roman Leshchenko, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on “Cooperation in the Agrarian Sector” between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of SOCAR Supervisory Board, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the Chairman of the Board of the National Joint Stock Company “Naftogaz of Ukraine”, Yuriy Vitrenko, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on “Energy Cooperation” between the National Joint Stock Company “Naftogaz of Ukraine" and SOCAR.

The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the Acting Chairman of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre, Serhiy Zavadsky, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on “Cooperation in Land Relations, Management of State Property Land and State Land Cadastre” between the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre of Ukraine and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az