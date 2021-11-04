Azerbaijan’s SMBDA, Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry sign MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Board Chairman of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov and Director of the International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Omar Khan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), News.Az reports.

The document was signed at the 8th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic, trade and technical cooperation between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of the UAE, held in Dubai.

The MoU envisages the promotion of cooperation between small and medium businesses (SMBs) of the two countries, organization of work on the mutual exchange of information in the areas of trade and investment opportunities, exchange of experience in organizing and managing work on the provision of services to SMBs, organization of joint events to expand cooperation between SMBs, as well as cooperation in other directions.

News.Az