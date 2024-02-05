Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election will be held transparently: Russian MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The snap presidential election scheduled for February 7 in Azerbaijan will be held in line with democratic, transparent and international standards, Head of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Leonid Kalashnikov told secki-2024.az, News.Az reports.

“The presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7 can be regarded as one of the main features of the democratic state of the political system in the country, which has managed to fully restore its sovereignty decades later,” the Russian lawmaker said.

Kalashnikov added that First Deputy Chairman of the Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Kazbek Taysayev will head the Russian State Duma delegation in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"A Duma council has been held, and one representative from each faction has been appointed to the delegation. All representatives will objectively assess the course of the elections. I am confident that the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held in accordance with democratic, transparent and international standards. I wish the people of Azerbaijan success in the upcoming presidential election, including peace, stability and prosperity,” he added.

News.Az