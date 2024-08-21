Azerbaijan’s SOCAR eyes expanding co-op with Vietnamese companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Babak Huseynov, Vice President of SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s energy giant, held a meeting with representatives from Vietnam-based energy companies.

General Director for Drilling of Vietnamese company VietsoVPetro Pham Xuan Son and Head of Oil and Gas Contract Management Department of PetroVietnam Manh Cuong attended the meeting, News.Az reports citing SOCAR.The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between SOCAR and the two Vietnamese companies.The meeting also highlighted the importance of exchanging experiences between the parties and addressed other topics of mutual interest.

News.Az