Azerbaijan's SOCAR increased gas production by 14%

SOCAR produced more than 1,9 million tons of oil and more than 2,2 bcm of gas in the second quarter of the current year, News.az reports the Company.

Although oil production remained relatively stable, a 14,3% increase has been recorded regarding gas production compared to the same period of the last year.

“Overall, 7,5 million tons of oil and 11,9 billion cubic meters of gas have been produced across the country. The gas production has increased by 2,5% compared to the relevant period of the last year,” it was noted.





