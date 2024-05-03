Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, Ukraine’s Naftogaz mull prospects for cooperation in oil & gas industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), met with Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chief Executive Officer of Ukraine's National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz, News.Az reports.

The discussions focused on prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas industry, including exploring the potential for storing Azerbaijani gas in Ukraine. Additionally, the parties exchanged views on energy transition, decarbonization, and other relevant topics of mutual interest.

News.Az