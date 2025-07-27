Azerbaijan’s Speaker pays a working visit to Geneva  

+ ↺ − 16 px

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova paid a visit to Geneva of the Swiss Confederation on 27 July to join the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis said, News.Az reports.

At Geneva Airport, Speaker of the Milli Majlis was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Iskenderov, the Permanent Representative of our country to the UN Office in Geneva Galib Israfilov and other officials.

During the visit, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis is scheduled to deliver speeches at events and hold several meetings with heads of delegations.

News.Az