Azerbaijan`s stand installed at 12th Black Sea Tourism Forum in Varna

Azerbaijan`s Embassy to Bulgaria has installed a national stand at the 12th Tourism Black Sea Forum in Varna, Bulgaria, AZERTAC reported.

The stand promoted tourism potential and culture of Azerbaijan, featuring souvenirs, samples of national cuisine, wines, booklets and other printing material.

The visitors were informed of the country's must-see tourist destinations.

News.Az

