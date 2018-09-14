Azerbaijan's startup wins global innovation award

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international ITU Telecom World exhibition-conference has been memorable for the high results shown by Azerbaijani start-ups.

The "IQREX" startup project, which is a resident of Customary Company and Ministry of High Technology Park funded by the State Fund for Information Technology Development under the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies, which has presented its innovations in the country's pavilion, received high results

Jalal Rahimov's IGREX startup project won the Global SME Award for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship among world countries.

The competition involved the startup projects of such companies as Japan, South Africa, Korea, China, Kenya, Nigeria and Mozambique.

The aim of the competition is to encourage entrepreneurs who offer innovations that improve peoples' lives.

The winners were determined by the jury consisting of social and technical experts.

The projects included broadband optical cable, digital agriculture, mobile training, education, health, virtual and increased reality technologies, online ticket sales, online payments, unofficial savings platforms, employment.

The winner of the global race, the IQREX project, identifies the difference between original and non-genuine products using a QR code.

