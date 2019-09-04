Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Tourism aims to improve quality of services in hotels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Development of the potential of the hotel sector and improving the quality of service are the main tasks of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Tourism, said agency c

Naghiyev made this statement during a meeting with President of the Association of Hotels, Restaurants, Pubs and Cafes (HOTREC) Jens Zimmer Christensen, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the Intour Summit, which started in Baku on September 3.

CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid noted that important steps have been taken in the country for the development of the hotel sector, and Azerbaijan Hotel Association was created last year as part of the work .

The tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan and the development of the tourism industry as a whole were among the topics of discussion during the meeting, and the importance of studying international experience in the hospitality industry and exchanging experience was stressed.

President of HOTREC Jens Zimmer Christensen will participate in meetings at Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and will meet with representatives of the hotel sector.

News.Az

