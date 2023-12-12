Azerbaijan's state and government officials pay respect to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The state and government officials have visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev as December 12 marks the 20th anniversary of the death of the architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state, National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, News.Az reports.

Among those in attendance at the commemorative ceremony were Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, other state and government officials, as well as military servicemen, law enforcement officers, and representatives of the diplomatic corps. They put flowers at the Great Leader`s grave.

Flowers were also put at the grave of the National Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

News.Az