Azerbaijan's state and government officials visit Khojaly genocide memorial
- 26 Feb 2023 02:47
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 182227
- Politics
Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, other state and government officials have visited the Khojaly genocide memorial on the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, News.Az reports.
The state and government officials put flowers at the memorial and paid tribute to Khojaly victims.