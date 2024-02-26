Azerbaijan's state and government officials visit Khojaly genocide memorial

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, other state and government officials have visited the Khojaly genocide memorial on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, News.Az reports.

The state and government officials put flowers at the memorial and paid tribute to Khojaly victims.

