Azerbaijan's State Border Service dismisses Armenian media reports

On March 30, Armenian media, citing the Armenian Defense Ministry, reported the wounding of a 14-year-old civilian allegedly as a result of a ceasefire violation by Azerbaijani side and shooting of Armenia’s Koti and Voskevan districts, as well as the wounding of several Armenian soldiers allegedly caused by diversion against the Armenian military positions, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Border Service.

"In this regard, we’d like to stress that, unlike the Armed Forces of Armenia, our military servicemen from border-fighting posts don’t target residential settlements on the opposite side; only the fighting positions from which the ceasefire is violated are suppressed by adequate retaliatory fire. Besides, the information about diversion from our border-fighting points against the enemy positions is false," the service said.

News.Az

