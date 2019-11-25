Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2020 approved in second reading

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, the draft law “On Azerbaijan’s State Budget for 2020” has been submitted for discussion in the second readin

Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues for 2020 are projected at 24.1 billion manat ($14.2 billion), and expenditures at 26.9 billion manat ($15.8 billion). Social expenditure will amount to 10.6 billion manat ($6.2 billion), which is 2.8 billion manat ($1.6 billion) or 37 percent more than this year.

After discussions, the state budget was adopted in the second reading.

($1= 1.7 manat on Nov. 25)

News.Az

