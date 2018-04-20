Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents abolished

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on measures regarding improvement of management in protection of facilities on rights of standardization, metrology, intellectual property and control on consumption market.

APA reports that a State Agency on Antimonopoly and Consumption Market Supervisory, which is a central executive body, was created on the basis of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Protection under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

A State Intellectual Property Agency was created by reorganization of Copyright Agency and Patent and Trademark Office in the form of merging.

State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents was abolished.

News.Az

News.Az