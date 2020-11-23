Azerbaijan’s State Fire Control Service starts operating in liberated districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) continues work on organizing the activities of relevant structures in the territories of the country, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

As reported, the relevant subdivisions of the Karabakh regional department of the State Fire Control Service under the MES have begun work in the Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly, and Khojavend districts, according to the ministry.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

News.Az