Azerbaijan's State Insurance Company compensates thousands of Karabakh War victims

To provide prompt insurance payments to the heirs of Azerbaijani military servicemen who have become martyrs or injured of varying severity, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has been closely cooperating with certain state structures since the beginning of intense hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The CBA said that these state structures are: Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, and the Ministry of Defense, Trend reports.

As reported, a working group has been set up at the CBA for comprehensive and consistent management of the process.

“Given the increase in the number of requests from the heirs of dead servicemen to receive insurance payments, the internal management potential of the 'Azersigorta' State Insurance Company has been increased. As of December 18, 2020, Azersigorta carried out insurance payments to 4,138 persons. Of these, 751 people are the heirs of a martyr, and 3,387 are victims,” the CBA statement said.

With the help of the Azersigorta branch network, covering all districts, direct contact is made with all families of martyrs. They are provided with consulting and related support services related to obtaining insurance payments and the necessary documents.

News.Az