Azerbaijan's State Migration Service appeals to foreigners, stateless persons

In accordance with a decision made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on 26 May 2021, the coronavirus-related special quarantine regime in the country has been extended until August 1.

During this period, the activities of the State Migration Service will be carried out in accordance with current regulations (For more information- https://www.migration.gov.az/az/news_detail/14374), the Service said.

During the quarantine period, the (012) 919 Call Center of the Service will operate with limited number of employees and in a restricted mode on weekends (5 and 6, 12 and 13, 19 and 20, 26 and 27 June, as well as 3 and 4, 10 and 11, 17 and 18, 24 and 25, 31 July and August 1, 2021). Therefore, during the indicated dates inquiries related to migration issues can be addressed through the online guide on the official website of the Service, as well as via the “MIGAZ” mobile application.

The State Migration Service reminded once again that the stay of foreigners (those who paid the relevant state fee) in the country, whose temporary staying periods have been extended for up to 60 days (visa period or 90 days), is considered legal without any additional application and payment of state fee until the restrictions on movement at the state border are lifted.

News.Az