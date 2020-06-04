Azerbaijan`s “Steppe Man” wins 3 awards at int'l film festivals

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Cholchu” (The Steppe Man), a movie by Azerbaijani filmmaker Shamil Aliyev, has been awarded in three categories at international film festivals held in Japan, Italy, Israel and the USA.

In a voting held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film won "Best Feature Film”, "Best Director" and "Best Cinematography" nominations.

The Steppe Man” tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The movie has been featured at nearly 30 international film festivals and forums, receiving a number of awards.

News.Az