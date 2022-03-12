Azerbaijan’s successful cooperation with international organizations (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Ulviyya Zulfikar

Today, Azerbaijan maintains successful cooperation with a number of influential international organizations. Azerbaijan, recognized as a reliable partner on a global scale, enjoys a high reputation in organizations that unite dozens of countries.

Azerbaijan is a member of such regional and international organizations as the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Council of Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), GUAM - Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, etc.

Guided by the norms and principles of international law, including the principle of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, Azerbaijan is also recognized as a reputable country in international organizations for its contributions to global peace.

Azerbaijan has also hosted forums and conferences of numerous international organizations.

Azerbaijan, which has been chairing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) since 2019, made great strides within the organization.

Thanks to its multilateral cooperation within the UN, Azerbaijan has managed to strengthen its position globally in a very short time. The UN has adopted four resolutions on the 30 year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia. Azerbaijan also keeps cooperating with UNESCO, UNICEF, and other UN institutions successfully.

The Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed between the European Union and Azerbaijan reflects the issue of mutual cooperation. Azerbaijan continues to play an important part in ensuring Europe’s energy security. The implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project is of paramount importance in terms of diversifying gas supplies to Europe. The 3,500 km-long SGC will redraw the region’s energy map by delivering Caspian gas to European markets.

Azerbaijan's relations with the Council of Europe are also based on mutually beneficial cooperation. During its membership, Azerbaijan has participated in the preparation and adoption of documents covering a number of important areas of the organization.

International organizations are also willing to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan as an important actor. Today, Azerbaijan successfully cooperates not only with Western institutions but also with all regional and global organizations.

Ulviyya Zulfikar is the chief editor of News.Az

The article focuses on the development of Azerbaijan’s relations with international organization.

The article was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA).









News.Az