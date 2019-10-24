Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technologies Park announces amount of sold products

+ ↺ − 16 px

From January to September 2019, the products worth over 65 million manat were sold in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Technologies Park, Rashad Aliyev, PR manager of the S

"This figure amounted to 65.3 million manat," Aliyev added.

"The biggest volume of the sold products accounted for the cable production plant of the Sumgait Technologies Park," he said. "The products worth about 30 million manat were sold by this plant."

The PR manager stressed that the industrial goods produced by the Sumgait Technologies Park are expected to be exported to neighboring countries, in particular, to Russia and Georgia, till the end of this year.

Sumgait Technologies Park is a complex of big plants specializing in various fields of production. It was commissioned with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 22, 2009.

Currently, over 30 production sites operate at 13 plants that are part of Sumgait Technologies Park. The complex of plants manufactures a wide range of products for the oil and gas, construction, energy and agricultural industries.

The production areas of Sumgait Technologies Park include cables and wires of various types, copper and aluminium electro-technical rods, polypropylene and polyethylene pipes of various sizes, drip irrigation pipes, multifunctional electronic electric meters, low-voltage electrical cabinets, medium voltage electrical sockets, external distribution units, circuit breakers, distributors, main electric pillars, solar collector, and cable channels of various sizes.

