Azerbaijan’s TABIB comments on possible hard quarantine in upcoming days

The decision on introduction of a hard quarantine regime in some cities and regions of Azerbaijan on Friday and Saturday of this week (June 19-20), has not yet officially been confirmed, said Ravana Aliyeva, Spokesperson for the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Trend reports.

"If the decision is made, the public will be informed in advance from a briefing of the Operational Headquarters," Aliyeva noted.

Earlier, TABIB Chairman Ramin Bayramli, in speaking at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, said that June 19-20 may be set as a hard quarantine days in certain parts of the country.

Taking into account the dynamics of infection, a hard quarantine regime was introduced in Azerbaijan on weekends and holidays. Thus, from 00:00 (GMT+4) on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16, 2020, residents of Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit cities, Absheron region, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir and Salyan districts were forbidden to leave their places of residence and location, due to COVID-19.

A similar regime was also introduced on the preceding weekend.

