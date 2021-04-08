Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s tank units conduct intensive combat training sessions (VIDEO)

In accordance with the training plan for 2021, intensive combat training sessions are conducted with the participation of tank units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

After mastering theoretical knowledge and studying safety regulations, the tank crews are improving their practical skills in tactical and firing training as well as in driving combat vehicles.


