Azerbaijan’s tank units fulfill combat-training tasks: Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan's defense minister, combat training classes are held with tank and missile-artillery units, the country's Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The purpose of the training is to improve the professionalism of the military personnel of tank and artillery units, to improve interoperability in planning and conducting combat operations.

In the course of combat coordination, the interoperating units took up firing positions.





News.Az