Azerbaijan’s tanks units launch intensive combat training (VIDEO)
In accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, intensive combat training sessions are conducted with the participation of tank units of the Azerbaijan Army, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
During the training sessions, the tank crews improve their theoretical knowledge and study safety regulations.
Then the servicemen start training on the improvement of their skills in driving combat vehicles and conduct practical firing.