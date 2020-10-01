Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's territory shelled from Goris province of Armenia

Azerbaijan's territory shelled from Goris province of Armenia

Azerbaijan's territory was shelled from the territory of the Goris province of Armenia on the morning of October 1, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense informed. 

The rockets fired by Armenia fell on the front line in the Jabrayil-Fuzuli territory.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry urged Armenia to immediately stop shelling the Azerbaijani territory and warned that otherwise adequate measures will be taken.


