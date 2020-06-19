Azerbaijan`s Teymur Rajabov to compete at Online Chess Masters tournament
Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov will test his strength at the Online Chess Masters tournament organized by world champion Magnus Carlsen from June 20 to July 5.
The $1m Magnus Carlsen Tour consists of five tournaments: Magnus Carlsen Invitational, Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge, Online Chess Masters, Legends of Chess and Grand Final.
The prize money of the Online Chess Masters is $150,000.
The top four players of each tournament are guaranteed a place in the following one. The Grand Final will be played between the winners of the individual tournaments.