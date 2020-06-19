Azerbaijan`s Teymur Rajabov to compete at Online Chess Masters tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov will test his strength at the Online Chess Masters tournament organized by world champion Magnus Carlsen from June 20 to July 5.

The $1m Magnus Carlsen Tour consists of five tournaments: Magnus Carlsen Invitational, Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge, Online Chess Masters, Legends of Chess and Grand Final.

The prize money of the Online Chess Masters is $150,000.

The top four players of each tournament are guaranteed a place in the following one. The Grand Final will be played between the winners of the individual tournaments.

