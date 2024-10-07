Azerbaijan’s top diplomat attends CIS meeting in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday attended a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of joint activities during Russia's presidency in 2024, explored prospects for further CIS cooperation, promoted economic integration, addressed traditional and emerged challenges and threats, and enhanced cultural and humanitarian relations, News.Az reports.The Council approved the multilevel consultations plan between the ministries for 2025 and agree on the date and location of the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers.Additionally, the majority of documents were submitted for consideration to the CIS Council of Heads of State and Council of CIS Heads of Government.

