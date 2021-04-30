Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-March 2021 made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-March of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Italy, Spain and Portugal were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states in the first three months of 2021.

The volume of export with Italy made $1.469.6 billion, while it amounted to $182.1 million with Spain and $123.8 million with Portugal, according to official figures.

