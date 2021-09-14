Azerbaijan’s top military officials leave for Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and Deputy Defense Minister – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov left for Turkey on a visit on Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The visit takes places at the invitation of Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.

A number of meetings of the Ministry of Defense with the military leadership of the Republic of Turkey, including participation in the Distinguished Visitors Day of the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" joint flight-tactical exercises held in Konya are planned within the framework of the visit.

News.Az