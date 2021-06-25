Azerbaijan’s top official and FM meet with top diplomats from Austria, Lithuania, Romania

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his counterparts from Austria, Lithuania and Romania, Alexander Schallenberg, Gabrielius Landsbergis and Bogdan Aurescu respectively, as well as other members of the visiting EU delegation.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev also attended the meeting.

“We had an interesting exchange of views. We spoke on regional security issues, perspectives of regional cooperation and relations with EU,” Minister Bayramov tweeted.

After Baku, the foreign ministers of Austria, Lithuania and Romania are scheduled to visit Yerevan and Tbilisi.

News.Az