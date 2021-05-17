Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s top official to meet with NATO deputy secretary general

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev will meet with NATO Deputy Secretary General, Ambassador Mircea Geoană, according to the Alliance’s website.

The meeting will take place at NATO Headquarters on Monday.


News.Az 

