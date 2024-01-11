Azerbaijan’s total oil exports amounted to 25.2 million tons in 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan produced 30.2 million tons of oil (including condensate) in 2023, the Ministry of Energy told AZERTAC.

According to the ministry, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 17.8 million tons of oil produced in the republic while Shah Deniz for 4.3 million tons (condensate) and Absheron for 0.3 million tons. SOCAR's oil output amounted to 7.8 million tons (including condensate).

During the reporting period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 25.2 million tons. Out of this, consortium accounts for nearly 22.1 million tons, SOCAR for 3.1 million tons.

Since its commissioning till 1 January 2024, more than 627.4 million tons oil (including condensate) were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. 584.7 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while about 44.5 million tons condensate from Shah Deniz. Till 1 January 2024, more than 627.3 million tons were exported.

During January - December 2023, oil refining in the country amounted to 6.5 million tons.

