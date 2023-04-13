Azerbaijan’s tourism potential highlighted at EMITT Istanbul 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is presenting its tourism potential at the 26th East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition EMITT 2023 held in Istanbul, Türkiye on April 12-15, News.Az reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) with the support of Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, the country’s pavilion, which attracted two local tourism industry representatives, a hotel and hotel group, including Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, features rich tourism potential.

As one of the top five tourism exhibitions worldwide, EMITT annually attracts thousands of industry professionals and tourists looking for new and exciting travel opportunities from destinations and travel service companies from across the globe.

The show is a valuable business platform providing new business and cooperation opportunities to the Turkish and global travel sectors. EMITT showcases country pavilions, holiday destinations, summer and winter tourism, outdoor tourist destinations, hotels and tourist centres, tour operators, travel agencies and much more.

EMITT, which has brought together nearly 600 exhibitors from around 30 countries from Latin America to the Far East to Istanbul to demonstrate their tourism potential this year, is the fifth travel and tourism exhibition in the world and the leading event in Türkiye and its region.

News.Az