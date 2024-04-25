Azerbaijan’s tourism potential highlighted in Jordan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Jordan Tourism Board has arranged a one-week familiarization trip for the representatives of several Azerbaijani tourism companies, who are on a visit to the Hashemite Kingdom or Jordan, News.Az reports.

The visit aims to develop tourism relations between the two countries, contribute to the exchange of mutual tourists and the direct flight, which is planned to be opened in the near future.

As part of the trip, a B2B workshop was organized between 5 tourism companies representing Azerbaijan and 20 local tourism companies of Jordan in the capital city of Amman.

News.Az