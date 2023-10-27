Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has presented its tourism opportunities at the Tourism Expo Japan 2023 held in Osaka, Japan, News.Az reports.

The participants of the exhibition got acquainted with Azerbaijan’s cultural, natural, health, business tourism opportunities, as well as the country’s winemaking tradition and gastronomy.

On the first day of the exhibition, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board organized meetings between representatives of "Gerso Travel", "Asia Travel" and "ENC Tours" tourism companies, the Osaka Tourism Bureau, the Japan Association of Travel Agents and well-known Japanese tourism agencies, and discussed cooperation.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade also visited the country’s national stand and familiarized himself with the exhibition.

The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Japan Tourism Agency signed a "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Tourism" in 2022. The memorandum provides for the exchange of experience and information in the field of promotion of tourism products, mutual promotion and strengthening of ties between experts in the field of tourism, support for the mutual participation of travel agencies and travel service providers in international tourism exhibitions and other events.

News.Az