Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted in Qatar

Azerbaijan has presented its tourism opportunities at the Qatar Travel Mart 2023, the International Exhibition for Travel and Tourism in Doha, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan`s pavilion features the presentation of the country`s tourism potential, including must-see-places, ecotourism, health and winter tourism opportunities, and samples of national cuisine.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau as well as seven local tourism industry partners are representing Azerbaijan in the fair.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Qatar Mahir Aliyev also visited the country’s national stand and familiarized himself with the exhibition.

The second edition of Qatar Travel Mart (QTM2023) takes place from November 20-21, 2023 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. The exhibition aims to support and enhance the competitiveness of the tourism sector in Qatar by bringing together inbound and outbound tourism, providing a market for mutual relations between tourism companies inside and outside Qatar, and promoting tourism resources and cultures.

The event is featuring participation from 35 countries and showcases popular travel destinations and the latest trends in Business, Leisure, Luxury, Medical, Cultural, Sports, and Halal tourism. It is also provide opportunities for new investments in the development of tourism and include a high-level conference for discussions and insights from regional and international tourism experts. The event is attended by international associations, senior-level executives, and decision-makers from the tourism sectors and culminate in an awards night and gala dinner to celebrate travel and tourism professionals.

