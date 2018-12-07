Azerbaijan’s Trade House opens in Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Trade House has opened in the capital of Poland - Warsaw, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy on Dec. 7.

Azerbaijan’s Trade House created at the initiative of the Ministry of Economy will supply the products under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand to the Polish market, support the promotion and expansion of export of Azerbaijani goods and sell domestic products in Poland, etc.

The Trade House sells various types of products of about 30 Azerbaijani companies producing alcoholic beverages, dried fruits, pomegranate, hazelnuts, tea, jams, fruit juices, mineral water, cosmetic products, etc.

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Polish officials and businessmen took part in the opening ceremony of the Trade House.

While speaking at the event, the minister said that Azerbaijan’s trade representative on European countries was appointed in Poland in 2017.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Poland increased by 57 percent in the first nine months of 2018.

Poland has invested over $20 million in Azerbaijan up till now, while Azerbaijan has invested $6.5 million in the Polish economy. Presently, 21 Polish companies operate in Azerbaijan.

Then Polish Minister of Entrepreneurship and Technology and Deputy Foreign Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz and Azerbaijani ambassador to Poland Hasan Hasanov delivered speeches.

Then the participants of the event reviewed the Trade House and the exhibition of Azerbaijani products constantly functioning there.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding on the sale of hazelnuts and pomegranate juice concentrate was signed between Azerbaijan’s Trade House and the Polish company Stx One.

During his visit to Poland, Mustafayev met with Emilewicz.

