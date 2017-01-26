Azerbaijan’s trade mission to visit Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s trade and economic mission will soon visit Pakistan in order to discuss prospects of cooperation and establishment of new contacts with the Pakista

Alizada made the remarks during his meeting with Pakistan’s Petroleum and Natural Resources Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the Azerbaijani embassy told Trend.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan and Pakistan expressed intention to deepen their trade and economic cooperation. In particular, the two countries intend to develop cooperation in energy sphere, make efforts for boosting trade turnover, expand contractual and legal base.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is also a co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, expressed his country’s interest in deepening of cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres.

Trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $5.82 million in January-October 2016 that exceeds the indicator of the same period of 2015 by 3.6 times, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee. Meanwhile, the export of Azerbaijani products increased by 3.47 times – to $0.87 million and the import – by 3.6 times – to $4.95 million.

News.Az

