Azerbaijan's trade turnover with OTS countries hits $9 billion

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) amounted to $9 billion in 2023, said Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov.

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference on “Economic reforms and modern challenges to improve the business environment”, organized in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The deputy minister stressed that among the OTS countries, Azerbaijan has the largest trade turnover with Türkiye.

“It is noteworthy that the Trade Facilitation Strategy document will have a positive impact on the development of trade relations and the business environment within the framework of the OTS. In order to prepare an action plan related to the implementation of the document, a number of areas have been identified, among which the promotion of regional trade agreements, monitoring and evaluation of trade facilitation activities, and digitalization of trade operations should be noted. Activities within the framework of the OTS, the current situation and future challenges are very important for Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az