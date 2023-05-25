Azerbaijan's turnover with the EurAsEC countries increased by 31 percent last year: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan's turnover with the EurAsEC countries increased by 31 percent last year and amounted to $4.7 billion,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“In January-April this year, the growth of mutual trade increased by another 38 percent. Last year, the share of EurAsEC member countries in Azerbaijan's foreign trade reached about 9 percent. We are seeing great potential for further growth in trade,” the head of state noted.

News.Az