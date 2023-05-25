Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's turnover with the EurAsEC countries increased by 31 percent last year: President Ilham Aliyev

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's turnover with the EurAsEC countries increased by 31 percent last year: President Ilham Aliyev

“Azerbaijan's turnover with the EurAsEC countries increased by 31 percent last year and amounted to $4.7 billion,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, News.Az reports. 

“In January-April this year, the growth of mutual trade increased by another 38 percent. Last year, the share of EurAsEC member countries in Azerbaijan's foreign trade reached about 9 percent. We are seeing great potential for further growth in trade,” the head of state noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      