Azerbaijan’s UAV crews fulfill tasks during large-scale exercises (VIDEO)

As part of the large-scale operational-tactical exercises, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crews carry out reconnaissance at various altitudes and transmit the received information to control centers, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

UAV crews also work out issues of detecting the positions and also the targets in the depth of the defense of the imaginary enemy and transferring the relevant information to the fire control center of artillery units. This allows observing the results of the use of artillery and making the necessary adjustments.

UAVs designed for conducting optical and radio-electronic reconnaissance of the terrain are used during the fulfillment of the tasks.

News.Az