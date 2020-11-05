Azerbaijan’s university launches training program on drone development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Baku Engineering University (BEU) has started to prepare specialists in designing and development of drones, together with the South Korean Inha University, BEU told Trend.

The training is based on a double degree program between BEU and Inha University, which was launched earlier this year.

As part of the program, BEU will teach a number of new disciplines in the specialties of civil engineering, information technology, electrical engineering and electronics, which are currently in great demand in the labor market.

The electrical and electronics training will include ‘Drone engineering’, ‘Operation of unmanned electronic devices’, and ‘Processing of video footages’ disciplines, which are more in demand for drone development.

Although the training of qualified personnel in this area is widespread, for the first time in Azerbaijan this work has begun within the framework of a double diploma program at BEU. In order to further strengthen the military power of Azerbaijan in the future, the BIU Technopark plans to develop prototypes of the devices.

BEU also actively cooperates with foreign partner universities and multinational companies in the framework of training specialists on ‘Drone Engineering’.

The university added that within the framework of the double diploma program between BEU and Inha University implemented since this year training will be conducted on Elementary Geodesy, Environmental Hydraulics and Laboratory (in Civil Engineering), ICT Release Project, Integrated Analog Circuits and Visual Programming (in IT Engineering), as well as Autonomous Electric Vehicle Engineering and Smart Grid (in Electronics and Electrical Engineering) disciplines.

