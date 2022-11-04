Azerbaijan’s Victory Day marked in Tashkent (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Uzbek capital city of Tashkent hosted an official reception marking Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, the Uzbekistan-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev told News.Az.

The event was co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

Deputy Chairman of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Alisher Kadirov, state and government officials, ministers, foreign ambassadors accredited in Uzbekistan, representatives of international organizations, scientific and cultural figures, Azerbaijanis living in Uzbekistan, as well as journalists attended the official reception.

A photo exhibition, titled “44 days: Heroism, Victory and Liberation” was organized as part of the event. The photo exhibition featured the liberation of Azerbaijani territories by the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the traces of Armenian vandalism in the liberated Azerbaijani lands, as well as the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the country’s liberated territories.

Delivering keynote remarks at the reception, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev congratulated the participant on Azerbaijan’s Victory Day. He spoke about the history of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

Guliyev said that November 8 is marked as Victory Day in Azerbaijan.

The diplomat also thanked Uzbekistan for providing moral support to Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.

The event also featured a video highlighting Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, the consequences of Armenian vandalism in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, and the ongoing large-scale restoration work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

The participants also enjoyed delicious Azerbaijani dishes and sweets.

News.Az