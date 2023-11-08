Azerbaijan’s Victory Day solemnly marked in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Pakistan organized an official reception marking November 8 - Azerbaijan’s Victory Day.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Islamabad Khazar Farhadov, Federal Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Murtaza Solangi, Secretary of Defence Production of Pakistan Humayun Aziz, Pakistani senators, foreign ambassadors to Islamabad, representatives of state institutions and business entities, high-ranking Pakistani military officers, journalists, as well as Azerbaijanis living in Pakistan, the embassy told News.Az.

The event was declared open after the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Pakistan were played.

Ambassador Khazar Farhadov said that every year November 8 is celebrated as Victory Day in Azerbaijan and expressed his deep respect for the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Speaking about the large-scale ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijan territories, the ambassador provided information about the Fuzuli, Zangilan and Lachin international airports, as well as about the “Great Return” state program. He also informed the guests about the steps taken by Azerbaijan to ensure the reintegration of its ethnic Armenian residents and emphasized the importance of the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from their historical lands to their native lands.

Ambassador Farhadov also thanked Pakistan for its political and moral support for Azerbaijan in its just cause.

Delivering a speech at the event, Federal Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Murtaza Solangi congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day. The Pakistani minister praised the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. Murtaza Solangi also expressed his confidence in the further expansion of relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan in all areas.

The event also featured videos depicting Azerbaijan’s historical victory, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well as Pakistan’s solidarity with Azerbaijan.

News.Az