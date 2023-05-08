Azerbaijan’s victory in Patriotic War created great enthusiasm among media workers - MEDIA executive director

+ ↺ − 16 px

National Leader Heydar Aliyev made a great contribution to the formation of a democratic press in Azerbaijan, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA).

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference themed “National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s media policy and modern Azerbaijani media” in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

Ismayilov stressed that President Ilham Aliyev has done exceptional work in the development of freedom of expression, speech and press in the country.

“Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War created great enthusiasm among media workers in the country,” he said.

Ismayilov noted that the Law “On media” embodies the political will of the Azerbaijani state.

“This law envisages the creation of a legal normative framework in the field of media, the improvement of the professionalism of journalists and other important points,” he added.

News.Az