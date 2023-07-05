Azerbaijan’s Victory in Patriotic War is triumph of international law and justice - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The most significant and memorable moment for the Azerbaijani people during our chairmanship was the historic victory in the Patriotic War. In 2020 Azerbaijan defeated Armenia on the battlefield and put an end to 30 years of armenian occupation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau themed “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges” in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Armenia as occupying country was obliged to sign capitulation act. Thus, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and historical justice and itself enforced four UN Security Council resolutions of 1993. This victory of Azerbaijan is the triumph of the international law and justice,” the head of state added.

News.Az